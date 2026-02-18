'Let my son's sacrifice be a lesson': Dwarka crash victim's mother has a warning for parents, especially mothers

On February 4, the teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home. On February 10, the minor was granted interim bail so he could sit for the Class 10 board examinations.

Dhaneshra died at the scene after a Scorpio struck his Yamaha R15 motorcycle at about 11:50 am on February 3 near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Sector 11. The person driving during the crash was 17-year-old Akshatra Singh, who has been detained.

Dwarka crash: Grieving mother’s message and a warning to parents Dhaneshra’s mother, Inna Maakan, said her son’s death should act as a warning for all parents. She urged mothers and fathers not to give vehicle keys to underage children who are not even eligible to apply for a driving licence.

“Let my son's sacrifice be a lesson to everyone. Secure your children's future. If people don't learn their lesson now, more mothers will keep losing their children. When many mothers lose their children at once, maybe people will understand then,” she told NDTV.

Notably, Maakan raised her son, her only child, on her own. She told the media outlet she had done "a hell of a lot of work" after leaving her home with him. She said her only goal was to make sure his education was never affected.

"I had never even seen anyone's ashes before. And when I did, it ended up being my child's,” she grieved.

Delhi SUV crash: What happened? The crash took place around 11:50 am on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Sector 11. Police said the Scorpio hit an R15 Yamaha motorcycle, killing its rider, Sahil Dhaneshra, at the scene. It then struck a parked Swift Dzire, injuring cab driver Ajit Singh.

The driver was caught at the scene, and a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (1) (negligence leading to death), and 125 (a) (act endangering life).