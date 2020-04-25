e-paper
Home / India News / 'Sale of liquor remains prohibited': Govt clarifies on order allowing reopening of shops amid Covid-19 lockdown

‘Sale of liquor remains prohibited’: Govt clarifies on order allowing reopening of shops amid Covid-19 lockdown

The MHA release also clarified that e-commerce companies will only operate to ensure delivery of essential commodities to consumers amid Covid-19 lockdown. 

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:08 IST
HT Correpondent
HT Correpondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In a late-night order on Friday, the Union ministry of home affairs issued new guidelines on the opening of shops across the country amid the coronavirus lockdown.
In a late-night order on Friday, the Union ministry of home affairs issued new guidelines on the opening of shops across the country amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Sale of liquor shall remain prohibited amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified on Saturday. The ministry issued a clarification on its order on reopening of shops amid the Covid-19 lockdown and said that only standalone shops are allowed to open as per the directive. It said that no relaxation will apply to Covid-19 containment zones.

The release also clarified that e-commerce companies will operate only to ensure delivery of essential commodities to consumers. 

“In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open,” the ministry said its release. 

The MHA stated that shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open, adding that e-commerce companies are only allowed to operate for the delivery of essential goods and commodities.  

“It is clarified that sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. It is further clarified that the sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited,” the directive read.

In a late-night order on Friday, the Union ministry of home affairs issued new guidelines on the opening of shops across the country amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Delhi government has, however, put a hold on the order and will take a call on April 27.

The 21-day long nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. The lockdown will now come to an end on May 3. 

