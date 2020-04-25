‘Shops in markets, complexes, malls not allowed to open amid Covid-19 lockdown’: MHA clarifies

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:54 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued a clarification on its order on the reopening of shops amid the coronavirus lockdown. The ministry stated that only standalone shops are allowed to open as per the directive and that the order does not apply to Covid-19 containment zones.

“In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open,” the ministry said its release.

The MHA stated that shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open, adding that e-commerce companies are only allowed to operate for the delivery of essential goods and commodities.

MHA issues clarification on order allowing the opening of shops. MHA release states, "In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open". pic.twitter.com/SnFT7L1k2j — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

“It is clarified that sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. It is further clarified that the sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited,” the directive read.

The MHA stated that those shops and establishments that have been allowed to open as per the guidelines shall remain closed Covid-19 containment zones.

The Union ministry of home affairs, in a late-night order on Friday, issued guidelines on the opening of shops across the country amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Delhi government has, however, put a hold on the order and will take a call on April 27.

The order amended the previous one issued by the Centre on April 15, which extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown further by 19 days till May 3.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3. On April 20, states across the country partially relaxed lockdown curbs to allow some business and construction activities to start amid the lockdown. Delhi is one of the states that decided not to allow any relaxation in lockdown measures until May 3.