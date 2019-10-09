Salem man, woman found dead in car; cops say parents opposed relationship

india

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:47 IST

A 24-year-old youth and a 20-year-old engineering student, said to be in a relationship, were found dead inside a car here at Tamil Nadu’s Salem city on Wednesday after their parents reportedly objected to their relationship, the police said.

The post-mortem reports revealed that the couple had committed suicide, Salem police added.

“G Suresh and R Jyothika were missing since Monday evening. Their bodies were found inside a car at Guhai locality of the city on Wednesday afternoon,” said Shevvapet police.

Police sources further added that the parents of the duo opposed their relationship.

“The deceased couple’s parents are running a Silver jewellery business in Shevvapet. As both the families were local silver vendors and know each other, their kids developed a relation nearly two years ago. But this was opposed by their families,” said an inquiry officer.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:42 IST