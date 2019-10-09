e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Salem man, woman found dead in car; cops say parents opposed relationship

A 24-year-old youth and a 20-year-old engineering student, said to be in a relationship, were found dead inside a car here at Tamil Nadu’s Salem city on Wednesday after their parents reportedly objected to their relationship, the police said

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:47 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Police sources said that the parents of the duo opposed their relationship.
Police sources said that the parents of the duo opposed their relationship. (Representative Image )
         

A 24-year-old youth and a 20-year-old engineering student, said to be in a relationship, were found dead inside a car here at Tamil Nadu’s Salem city on Wednesday after their parents reportedly objected to their relationship, the police said.

The post-mortem reports revealed that the couple had committed suicide, Salem police added.

“G Suresh and R Jyothika were missing since Monday evening. Their bodies were found inside a car at Guhai locality of the city on Wednesday afternoon,” said Shevvapet police.

Police sources further added that the parents of the duo opposed their relationship.

“The deceased couple’s parents are running a Silver jewellery business in Shevvapet. As both the families were local silver vendors and know each other, their kids developed a relation nearly two years ago. But this was opposed by their families,” said an inquiry officer.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:42 IST

tags
top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Oct 09, 2019 22:01 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News