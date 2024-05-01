Salman Khan house firing: Accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide in Mumbai Police custody

Anuj Thapan, an accused arrested in the Bollywood actor Salman Khan house firing case, died in a hospital after he tried to commit suicide in Mumbai Police custody on Wednesday. Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(PTI)

Anuj Thapan was rushed to the hospital by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after he took the extreme step.

Anuj Thapan and another accused, identified as Sonu Subhash Chander, were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly supplying guns to shooters Vicky and Sagar, who fired multiple rounds of bullets outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on April 14.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.