 Salman Khan house firing: Accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide in Mumbai Police custody | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Salman Khan house firing: Accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide in Mumbai Police custody

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 03:24 PM IST

Anuj Thapan, an accused arrested in the actor Salman Khan house firing case, was found dead in Mumbai police custody on Wednesday.

Anuj Thapan, an accused arrested in the Bollywood actor Salman Khan house firing case, died in a hospital after he tried to commit suicide in Mumbai Police custody on Wednesday.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(PTI)
Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(PTI)

Anuj Thapan was rushed to the hospital by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after he took the extreme step.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Anuj Thapan and another accused, identified as Sonu Subhash Chander, were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly supplying guns to shooters Vicky and Sagar, who fired multiple rounds of bullets outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on April 14.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Salman Khan house firing: Accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide in Mumbai Police custody
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On