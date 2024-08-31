'Sam Pitroda's spirit entered Tejashwi?': BJP on ‘Chinese version’ barb at Assam CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's “Chinese version of Yogi Adityanath” barb at Assam chief minister, after the state assembly scrapped the two-hour namaz break.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of seeking cheap popularity by targeting Muslims.

“ Tejashwi Yadav said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 'Chinese version'. just because he was born in Assam.. Has Sam Pitroda's spirit entered Tejashwi Yadav?... It is the character of the INDI alliance to not respect the Constitution and insult every person,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.



“Rahul Gandhi had started his Bharat Jodo Yatra Part 2 from the Northeast itself. He (Rahul Gandhi) should tell whether if this is a statement to unite India?... On this, Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi should say when will they (Congress) break ties with RJD?” the BJP leader added.



The Assam assembly scrapped a two-hour break on Friday that allowed Muslim lawmakers to offer namaz (prayers). Reacting to the move, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said,"In an attempt to gain cheap popularity and become the "Chinese version of Yogi", the chief minister of Assam deliberately keeps doing acts that harass Muslims."



The proposal to do away with this provision in the Rules of Procedures of the assembly was placed before the Assam assembly's Rules Committee, headed by the Speaker, which unanimously agreed to drop the practice.

What Sarma said on assembly scrapping Namaz break?

Defending the assembly's decision, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the decision to do away with the two-hour Jumma break was a decision of all the Hindu and Muslim MLAs in the House.



He further said that when the assembly speaker announced the decision, none out of 25 Muslim MLAs raised any protest.

The chief minister said that the decision was being criticised only outside Assam, while the state legislators showed their commitment for working towards the development of the country.



(With agency inputs)