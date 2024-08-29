Assam CM warns of 'dangerous trend' against indigenous Hindu MLAs in Assembly

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked the opposition, alleging a growing trend of not allowing "indigenous Hindu MLAs" to speak in the Assembly. Assam CM Sarma accuses Opposition of silencing indigenous Hindu MLAs in Assembly.(PTI)

During the discussion on The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, Sarma remarked after opposition members interrupted a speech by his party MLA Bhuban Pegu.

"There is a new tendency in the House not to allow indigenous Hindu MLAs to speak. It's a dangerous trend. Please do not be so aggressive. After our land, now don't try to capture the Assembly," Sarma said.

Discussions about Hindu-Muslim issues are inevitable: CM Himanta

MLA Pegu was speaking on old Assembly records over alleged migration and aggression from the then East Bengal into Assam.

Sarma defended Pegu, saying that discussions about Hindu-Muslim issues are inevitable, as "these are hard realities of life." He said that even the census requires people to declare their religion.

The bill was eventually passed by the Assembly.

Sarma said it represents the struggle of the Assamese community, which he claimed is "about to be extinct," for its survival. He said there is a loss of land in districts like Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Darrang, Nagaon, and Morigaon.

"Now, we are struggling to survive," the chief minister added.

In protest against Sarma's statements, Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

Oppn demands President to dismiss Sarma for inciting divison

A delegation from the United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, demanding the dismissal of CM Himanta. They accused Sarma of failing to maintain law and order and of inciting division among communities through his statements.

Led by Congress Lok Sabha MP Pardyut Bordoloi and UOFA general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the delegation delivered the memorandum to the President via Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan.

The opposition parties alleged that Sarma has made a series of provocative statements over the past two years, including remarks targeting the Muslim community. They also claimed that about a year ago, Sarma incited certain youths to expel religious minorities from Guwahati who were working as vegetable vendors, rickshaw pullers, private drivers, and construction labourers.

(Inputs from PTI)