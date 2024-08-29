BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wants Muslims to abandon their ‘decades-old fashion’

Hitting out at the Opposition, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday accused what he termed the "feudal sultans of the so-called secular syndicate" of fostering fear among Muslims, which he claims has led to their resistance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said the minorities, especially the Muslims, should replace their "fashion" of "blocking the BJP" with the "passion" for following the party. Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Lok Sabha elections.(CEOBihar - X)

Naqvi was addressing the BJP Minority Morcha Membership Drive Workshop in Lucknow.

He claimed that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, does not discriminate in its developmental policies and that this inclusivity should translate into electoral support from all communities.

"We have to work hard so that the minorities and the Muslims can replace their decades-old fashion to defeat the BJP with the passion to support it. When the BJP doesn’t discriminate against any section in terms of development then there should also not be any hesitation in voting for the BJP," he said.

Converting their distrust into trust is the need of the hour, Naqvi added.

The former minority affairs minister also dismissed the opposition's labelling of the BJP as ‘anti-Constitution’, claiming it was nothing but the feudal attempt to “hide the mountain of truth under the bushes of lies”.

"Prime Minister Modi is the person who bows his head at the temple of democracy and holds the Constitution close to his heart and is taking forward the inclusive journey of good governance," he asserted.

Naqvi defends Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Naqvi also defended the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill saying the proposed legislation will pave the way for "constitutional hierarchy over unconstitutional anarchy".

The Waqf amendment Bill seeks to give a bigger say to the government in regulating Waqf properties and seeks to change the composition of Waqf Boards proposing to include non-Muslim members too.

The Opposition strongly opposed the Bill and BJP allies also privately conveyed their unease over the legislation, prompting the government to send it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. The JPC will submit its report by the next session of parliament.

With PTI inputs