Samajwadi Party MP calls Rajput warrior king Rana Sanga ‘traitor’; BJP reacts

A major controversy erupted after Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman called 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga a “traitor”. New Delhi, Mar 21 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman claimed that Rana Sanga brought Mughal ruler Babar to India.(Sansad TV)

In a video clip shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjeev Balyan, Suman is heard saying in Parliament,"The BJP says that Muslims have Babar's DNA in them. The Muslims in India don't idolise Babar. They consider Mohammed Sahab and Sufi saints as their ideal. Who brought Babar to India? Rana Sanga brought Babar to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. If you claim Muslims are the descendants of Babur, then you are also the descendants of Rana Sanga-a traitor. We criticise Babur, but not Rana Sanga."

BJP demands Samajwadi Party's apology



The remark has triggered massive protests from the BJP.

Balyan wrote on X,"Shame on you - crossing all limits of appeasement, calling the great warrior Rana Sanga a traitor in the Parliament by SP leader Ramji Lal Suman is a grave insult to our Rajput community and the entire Hindu community. SP should apologize to the entire country for such a shameful act."

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat too condemned Suman's remark, saying,"Those who review the history of India, not today, but for the next 1000 years, can never compare Babar and Rana Sanga and put them on the same scale. Maharana Sanga had awakened the spirit of independence. He saved India from being enslaved, but at the same time, he made a huge contribution to keeping the culture of India eternal...Some petty and small-hearted people discuss such things, there is no scope for these discussions."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the SP of abusing Hindus for vote bank. “Rana Sanga ji, is a National icon - a Rajput warrior who fought and resisted Babur & Mughals. But SP calls him and Hindus Gaddar.. They bow before Aurangzeb and abuse Hindus for vote bank. Rajasthan, Rajputs , Hindus will never forgive SP for this comment. Will Congress condemn this comment?” the BJP leader posted on X.

Rana Sanga was the 16th century Rajput ruler from Mewar in Rajasthan. He was one of the most formidable opponents of the Mughal empire led by Babar.