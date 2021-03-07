Samajwadi Party to hold cycle rally in support of Azam Khan and family over cases lodged by UP police
- In January, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tanzeen Fathima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.
Samajwadi Party (SP) will hold a rally in support of its leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan and his family over cases registered against them by the Uttar Pradesh Police.
The rally will begin from Rampur, Lok Sabha constituency of Azam Khan on March 12 and will conclude in Lucknow on March 21.
Over 80 cases have been registered against Khan, many of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, is the varsity's chancellor.
In January, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tanzeen Fathima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.
In October 2020, the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in the case. Abdullah Azam Khan was elected as an MLA from Suar seat from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh in 2017.
He was disqualified from the membership of the State Legislative Assembly for being less than 25 years of age as on the date of the election, in December 2019.He was found guilty by the Allahabad High Court for submitting a forged birth certificate to the election body to contest elections.
A complaint was lodged by Akash Saxena, a member of Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that Azam Khan and his wife have got two birth certificates issued from different places, one dated January 28, 2012, from Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur, and the second dated April 21, 2015, from Nagar Nigam, Lucknow, for their son.
The first birth certificate, which recorded his date of birth as January 1, 1993, was used for making passport, etc and was misused in foreign travel, the complainant alleged. While the second birth certificate, which recorded his date of birth as September 30, 1990, was "misused" in government documents for contesting election to Legislative Assembly of the state and in different recognitions given to Jauhar University, it claimed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farms to mills, a long wait for UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed
- Among those waiting at the weighing scale are also people who do not own land but are engaged in transporting sugarcane from farms to sugar mills after getting the yield measures at weighing scales.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Amit Shah campaigns door-to-door in Kanyakumari
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Meerut today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP to hold cycle rally in support of Azam Khan over cases lodged by UP police
- In January, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tanzeen Fathima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case
- An associate of the judicial magistrate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah's swipe at Suvendu: 'Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called Modi ki dukan... buy medicine from there: PM launches Jan Aushadhi centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah visits Kerala as Vijayan govt battles to rid gold smuggling taint
- Earlier, the CM had hit out at BJP's minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, alleging after his elevation, smuggling from West Asian countries increased manifold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
During PM Modi’s Kolkata rally, CM Banerjee will decry LPG price in Siliguri
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the famous Brigade Parade Grounds in Maidan area is expected to draw a huge crowd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 18,711 new cases of Covid-19, 100 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress
- The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox