Samajwadi Party to launch 'cycle yatra' across Uttar Pradesh today

The Samajwadi Party will launch a 'Cycle Yatra' in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to highlight the price rise issue and "anti-democratic attitude" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, a party spokesperson said.

"On directions of the party president Akhilesh Yadav, SP will take out Samajwadi Cycle Yatra at the tehsil level in all the districts on August 5 on the birth anniversary of party leader Janeshwar Mishra. This yatra will cover 5 to 10 kilometres," Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

The party on its Twitter handle said its chief Akhilesh Yadav will in Lucknow lead the protest, which is being held over issues of price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan.

Former Samajwadi Party MP from Kannauj and Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav will flag off the yatra that will cover nearly 6.5 km distance via Loreto Convent crossing, Jiamau, 1090 crossing, Jai Prakash Narain International Centre, CMS crossing and Dayal crossing etc to culminate at Janeshwar Mishra Park.

"The yatra will highlight issues like unemployment, price rise, corruption, police atrocities, exploitation of women, youths, farmers and anti-democratic attitude of the BJP government in the state," Chaudhary added.

He said that the BJP government was about to complete five years in office but has not been able to bring about any development in Uttar Pradesh.