Samajwadi Party's DNA test demand in Ayodhya gang rape case a 'conspiracy to save accused': BSP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) termed the Samajwadi Party's demand to conduct a DNA test in the Ayodhya gang rape case as a "conspiracy to save the accused". Vishwanath Pal, BSP's UP chief, questioned the need for a separate DNA test when the victim gave her statement after getting admitted to the hospital. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the DNA test is a means to secure justice for the victim.(PTI)

The BSP leader questioned the track record of previous SP governments in Uttar Pradesh on such crimes committed against women.

“When their (SP) government was in power, we don't think they had ordered any DNA test in such an incident,” the BSP leader told ANI, criticising SP for not having expelled the accused from the party yet.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting the victim's family and assuring them of justice.

“Her mother was also saying that people are pressurising her, so I told her not to be afraid and she will get justice,” he added. Pal defended the actions of the state government whose response he described was ‘late’.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the charges against his party as "the conspiracy of ill-intentioned people to politicise such incidents". Considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation, he urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the case. “The government should make the best possible medical arrangements for the rape victim. It is the government's responsibility to protect the girl's life,” Yadav posted on X.

The Kannauj MP had demanded DNA test on the prime accused Moid Khan, a local SP party worker in Ayodhya and Raju Khan, the co-accused in the case. “In the case of misdeeds, the way for justice should be found by getting DNA tests done of those who are accused, and not by merely making allegations and doing politics,” he posted the on X demanding justice to the victim.

His demand had ignited a controversy as the ruling BJP questioned the need for a DNA test when the teen's pregnancy is evident. BSP supremo Mayawati had also criticised Yadav's demand questioning “how many DNA tests have been done against such accused in their government.”

Ayodhya district administration on Saturday bulldozed the bakery owned by the accused terming it as ‘illegal’ construction over a pond. Both the accused were arrested in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl on Tuesday. The crime came to light after a medical test revealed that the teen was pregnant. The duo is accused of raping the victim over a period of two months and recording the act.

(With inputs from ANI)