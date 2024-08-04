SP, BJP spar over Ayodhya rape case, Shivpal Yadav demands deputy CM's narco test | Top updates

The political slugfest between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata intensified on Saturday after the authorities took ‘bulldozer action’ against the main accused, a SP functionary, in a rape case in Ayodhya. Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav at the Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI)

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party of trying to “protect rapists” after Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav demanded that the accused as well as the deputy CM undergo a narco test.

Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Purakalandar police station area of the district, and his employee Raju Khan were arrested on July 30 for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl two months ago and recording the act.

The horrific incident came to light when a medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant. BJP leaders, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and is part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

Ayodhya rape case: Top updates

After BJP's allegations regarding the accused, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased."

BJP and UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked the Samajwadi Party for trying to “protect paedophiles” as leaders of the INDIA bloc “remain silent” over the issue. “It is the Samajwadi Party's innate nature to protect rapists,” Maurya said in an X post.

“If the rapist is a Muslim, then the entire Saifai family puts its weight to save him. The SP will be wiped out,” the deputy CM further said.

Responding to Maurya's tweet, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the Ayodhya incident and also support the demand for narco test made by Pawan Pandey. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya should also undergo a narco test so that it becomes clear who is doing cheap politics on sensitive issues."

Shivpal Yadav demanded a narco test for the victim and the accused, and said that a narco test should be done for all the BJP leaders trying to “politicise the issue”. He said that the BJP is doing so because of their defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in UP.

The Ayodhya district administration on Saturday demolished the "illegally constructed" bakery of accused Moid Khan, saying that the SP leader illegally confiscated the pond land and constructed a bakery.

After holding a meeting with the victim's mother, CM Yogi Adityanath called for special arrangements for the health and safety of the minor rape victim.

(With inputs from PTI)