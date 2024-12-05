Sambhal: Police find US-made bullet cartridges near violence site

Over 10 days after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, law enforcement authorities on Thursday found two US-made bullet cartridges in the city. Sambhal: Police and security personnel during a flag march ahead of Friday prayers near the Shahi Jama Masjid.(PTI)

A forensic team investigating the Sambhal violence site on Thursday seized four empty cartridges, two of which were manufactured in the US, police said.

This came two days after the police found six empty cartridges in Sambhal. Five of these were allegedly manufactured in Pakistan.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Vishnoi told reporters that as part of the probe into the November 24 violence in this Uttar Pradesh district, the forensic team investigated the spot on Thursday.

He said the four cartridges were sent for a forensic examination.

"Two of the seized cartridges have 'Made in the US' written on them. All four cartridges have been sent for a forensic examination," he said.

Violence broke out in Sambhal on November 24 after a team of officials surveyed the Shahi Jama Masjid in the city. The incident took place during the second tranche of the survey, which was ordered by a local court.

The court had ordered the survey in response to a plea that claimed that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur after demolishing a temple.

Four people died after a mob threw stones at the police and the survey team. Scores of people, including police and administrative officials, were injured in the violence.

Yogi vs Akhilesh over Sambhal violence

UP CM Yogi Adityanath today drew a parallel between Ayodhya, Sambhal and Bangladesh.

"... 500 years ago, a general of Babur committed certain deeds in Ayodhya, similar acts in Sambhal, and what is happening today in Bangladesh. The nature and DNA of all three are the same," CM Yogi said.

Reacting to Yogi Adityanath's remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister must get his DNA tested before making such remarks.

With inputs from PTI, ANI