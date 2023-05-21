'Satyamev Jayate': Sameer Wankhede quizzed by CBI for over 5 hours on Day 2

Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau chief, was questioned for more than five hours for the second straight day on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly demanding ₹25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ‘drug bust’ case, news agency PTI reported.

Former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede at the Bombay high court for a hearing on the Aryan Khan case in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI)

Wankhede didn't respond to queries from media persons waiting outside the CBI office but only said, “Satyamev Jayate” (truth only triumphs).

The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer reached the CBI office in the Bandra-Kurla Complex around 10.30am. While entering the office, Wankhede told the media he has “faith in the judiciary”.

During the questioning, Wankhede was allowed a lunch break, an official told PTI, adding the IRS officer left the CBI office for the day around 4.30pm.

Sameer Wankhede questioned on Saturday too

On Saturday, the CBI questioned Wankhede for over five hours. Wankhede along with his family members visited the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai after the questioning on Saturday.

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

The CBI booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

On Friday, Wankhede got a relief from the Bombay high court which directed the CBI not to take any “coercive action”, such as arrest, against him till May 22.

Seeking quashing of the FIR, Wankhede alleged before the HC that the "draft complaint" in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case named Aryan Khan as an accused, but it was later replaced and Aryan's name was dropped.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

Wankhede had denied allegations against him. His petition in the high court provided transcriptions of phone chats with Shah Rukh Khan during the period Aryan was in NCB custody. It cited Khan as pleading with Wankhede to be kind to his son and praising the officer for his “uprightness”.

(With inputs from agencies)

