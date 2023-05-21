Siddaramaiah to Sameer Wankhede: Top 5 newsmakers of the week

Siddaramaiah sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka after Congress registered a big win in the assembly election while the party's state president DK Shivakumar took oath as the deputy CM. Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede produced alleged WhatsApp chat with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in the Bombay High Court during investigation of bribe charges by the CBI in Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case. Read about these and other newsmakers of the week in our weekender. Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.(File)

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar: Siddaramaiah took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday following the party’s resounding victory in the recently concluded assembly elections. Accompanying him, DK Shivakumar was sworn in as the cabinet minister and has been designated as the state’s sole deputy chief minister.

Sameer Wankhede: Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case in which he is accused of demanding ₹25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case. The central agency booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Srichand Hinduja: The patriarch of the £28 billion-worth Hinduja group, Srichand Hinduja, died in London on Wednesday at the age of 87. The Hinduja group which has businesses across sectors like infrastructure, power, real estate, health care, information technology and entertainment, was touted as the face of the Hindu undivided family for decades, with Srichand acting as its guiding force.

Yevgeny Prigozhin: A Russian oligarch and a close confidant of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted for the first time that he is the founder of Wagner- private army of mercenaries leading Moscow's onslaught in key areas of the war. Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday said that the Wagner private military force has taken the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian officials said earlier “fierce fighting” was still raging. Wagner forces “completed the liberation of the city,” the Russian defense ministry said.

Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought global support on Sunday for Kyiv's plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, telling G7 leaders it was “an obvious expression of rationality”, reported Reuters. Zelensky, who is attending the G7 summit in Japan in person, has in recent months been promoting what his administration has billed as a "peace formula".

(With agency inputs)