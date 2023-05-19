Shah Rukh Khan-Sameer Wankhede WhatsApp chats: ‘Please let my son get home. Please’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's alleged chats with former zonal director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede, were submitted in court in latter's defence. As per those, Shah Rukh profusely ‘begged’ Wankhede to go easy on his son Aryan Khan when he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case in 2021. Shah Rukh Khan's chats with Sameer Wankhede were submitted in court.

In a report by Free Press Journal, screenshots from the chats were shared. Shah Rukh sent repeated unanswered messages to Wankhede. “Sameer sahib may I speak with you for a minute please. Regards shah rukh khan. I know this is officially inappropriate and maybe outright wrong but once as a father if I can speak with you. please. Love srk,” the actor began the conversation.

“Can't thank you enough for all the thoughts and personal insights you gave to me about my own. I will make sure that he turns out to be someone that you and I are both proud of. This incident will prove to be a turning point in his life I promise, in a good way. This country needs honest and hardworking young people to take it forward. You and I have done our PARTS THE NEXT GENERATION HAS TO FOLLOW and it's in our hands to mould them for the future. Thank you once again for your kindness and support . Love SRK,” Shah Rukh added.

When Shah Rukh asked Wankhede to be kind on Aryan, he said, “Of course don't worry.” Shah Rukh also promised Wankhede that Aryan will turn out to be a good man in the future. “I am going by what you said....I hope you feel my son has had the lesson you felt he should have had and henceforth he is able to build his life to be an upright hardworking young man towards a bright future. Thanks for all your kindness and care. ( sorry it's a late night message and I hope I am not disturbing you....but I was awake....naturally as a father ) Love srk. Sameer also said, ”Shahrukh he has been a good kid all the while and hope that he will for sure now be reformed a so enough counselled by me Hard days will be over soon."

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested and spent about a month in jail, has been exonerated from this case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a special investigation team (SIT) of the agency probed the raids afresh and said there was no evidence of wrongdoing against him.

The SIT, in its report submitted to the central administrative tribunal (CAT) last year, found irregularities against the 44-year-old Wankhede and his team on mainly two counts -- alleged irregularities in the conduct of the drugs-on-cruise raids and violations under the Central Civil Services (CCS) Rules. The CBI also claims that the Mumbai NCB team wanted to extort ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to not book his son in the case.

Wankhede has denied these allegations and had approached the CAT and recently the Bombay High Court to quash the CBI FIR against him.

(HT could not independently verify the chats)

