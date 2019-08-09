e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 09, 2019

Samjhauta Express arrives in Delhi 4 hrs late after being halted by Pakistan at Wagah

The Indian railways had sent one engine along with crew and guard to escort the train from Wagah to Attari on the Indian side.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Indian and Pakistani passengers come out of the Samjhauta Express at Attari railway station in Amritsar on Thursday.)
Indian and Pakistani passengers come out of the Samjhauta Express at Attari railway station in Amritsar on Thursday.)(ANI )
         

The Samjhauta Express which was stopped at the Wagah border by Pakistani authorities on Thursday reached Delhi station at 8 am on Friday, four-and-a-half hours behind schedule, the railways said.

The train that runs between Indian and Pakistan came with 117 passengers, including 48 Pakistanis, it said. On Thursday, these passengers were stranded at Wagah on the Pakistani side after it was stopped there by the neighbouring country’s authorities citing security concerns.

The Indian railways had sent one engine along with crew and guard to escort the train from Wagah to Attari on the Indian side.

Watch: After being halted by Pakistan, Samjhauta Express reaches Delhi  

On Thursday, hundreds of passengers from both sides of the border were stuck for several hours waiting for security clearances following the disruption in the train service that connects Delhi and Lahore. After several hours of waiting, the Samjhauta Express headed for Lahore departed from Attari at 6:41 pm with 103 passengers, including 10 Pakistanis, railway officials had said.

The train that arrived in Attari, escorted by Indian crew members, had 117 passengers, including 48 Pakistanis, on board, they said.

HT editorial | Pakistan’s response will yield it little diplomatically

From Attari, the train left around 8 pm on Thursday, officials said.

A day after Islamabad downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi over developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan’s Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media in Islamabad on Thursday that Pakistan has closed the Samjhauta Express train service with India.

However, railway officials here said the train has not been suspended.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 09:11 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss