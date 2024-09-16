Sandip Ghosh intentionally didn’t file FIR, theory of suicide was introduced: CBI

Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, “intentionally” did not insist on registration of the first information report (FIR) into the rape of the trainee doctor rather introduced a theory of suicide despite visible external injuries on the body, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed. Ghosh was arrested in the rape and murder case along with Abhijit Mondal on Saturday. (ANI photo)

Ghosh’s polygraph and layered voice analysis tests by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) revealed that he was “deceptive” on certain important issues related to the incident, the agency said.

The claims were made by the federal anti-corruption probe agency before a Sealdah court on Sunday while taking his custody. They have been charged with destruction of evidence.

Ghosh was arrested in the rape and murder case along with former station house officer (SHO) of Tala police station – Abhijit Mondal – on Saturday.

The body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor was found in a semi-nude condition in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the morning of August 9. The sole accused – Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, has been arrested for the crime.

Also Read: Kolkata murder case: Sandip Ghosh sent to 3 days in custody, protests continue

According to CBI’s court document, seen by HT, being the head of the medical college, Ghosh got information about the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at 9:58am on August 9 but “he didn’t reach hospital immediately”.

“He did not make (a) formal complaint immediately, rather he made vague complaint at later stage through medical superintendent-cum-Vice Principal even after declaration of death of victim at 12.44 pm on August 9”, the agency alleged.

Despite the doctor being a staff of his college, Ghosh, CBI has said, Ghosh “did not try to get FIR lodged immediately, rather new theory of suicide was introduced which is not possible as per external injury visible on the body of victim...”

“Act of principal looks like here that he intentionally did not insist for registration of FIR despite being in consultation with (an) advocate,” CBI added.

Detailing how Ghosh tried to downplay the rape and murder to suicide, CBI has alleged that he got in touch with Mondal at 10:03am and with an advocate at 1:40pm but didn’t meet the family of the doctor.

“Being head of the medical college, he failed to ensure timely completion of all the formalities on part of the hospital immediately, rather he directed his subordinates to send the dead body to morgue directly,” CBI note adds.

About Mondal’s role, the CBI has said he got information about the incident at 10:03am but he failed to reach the scene of crime immediately. Mondal reached the hospital at 11am.

The General Diary (GD) entry of the police station intentionally mentioned wrong facts that ‘body of PG trainee was found lying in unconscious state at seminar room of chest-medicine’ whereas the body was already examined by a doctor who found her dead, CBI has alleged.

Not only that, Mondal failed to cordon the scene of crime to preserve it which led to access of unauthorised persons causing damage to vital evidence.

The agency has said with this act, Mondal was “trying to protect the accused Sanjay Roy and others unauthorisedly accessed the scene of crime which may have resulted in tampering with the evidence”.

Being in-charge of Tala police station, Mondal failed to ensure timely ascertaining the condition of the victim and issuance of death certificate, thereby causing subsequent delay in conducting inquest, postmortem etc.

About the 14-hour delay in registration of FIR, CBI has alleged that “Mondal failed to ensure registration of FIR despite having a telephonic conversation at 10:03am, a written complaint from medical superintendent at 2:55pm, and subsequent complaint from father at 7:30pm and went on register the case only at 11:30pm with an inordinate delay of 14 hours”.

Besides, he failed to ensure taking videography of complete process of sealing of the articles/exhibits, biological samples, etc from the scene of crime as per the requirement under the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) with a motive to render under benefit to accused Sanjay Roy and other unknown persons/suspects, if any, agency has claimed.

The officer also allowed the cremation of the trainee doctor in a “hurried manner” while the family members specifically demanded a second autopsy, the agency has added.

Detailing his further probable motive to save Roy, CBI has added that there was an unnecessary delay of two days in the seizure of Roy’s clothes/belongings even though the rape-murder accused’s role had been established on August 10.