Won't save Maha govt's image: Sanjay Raut on minister's portfolio change amid rummy controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said changing a minister's portfolio will not save the image of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, and all "tainted" cabinet members must go. Sanjay Raut claimed that ministers from parties in the Mahayuti alliance have become a burden for CM Fadnavis and that he wants to offload the baggage.(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Raut's remarks came after NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate, who is under fire over a video of him playing an online rummy game on his mobile phone in the legislative council, was shifted from the agriculture ministry to the sports and youth welfare department.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the opposition will continue to push for the resignation of all "tainted" ministers and claimed there will be a cabinet reshuffle soon.

"Merely changing the portfolio will not save the image of the government. There is no use in whitewashing. I can confidently say that the (tainted) ministers have to go. This is a temporary arrangement," he said.

The Sena (UBT) leader claimed that ministers from parties in the Mahayuti alliance have become a burden for CM Fadnavis and that he wants to offload the baggage.

He further alleged that efforts were also made to save former NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who resigned earlier this year after his aide was arrested in connection with Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder in Beed.

"There is anger against Kokate across the state. The chief minister is helpless because he is running a coalition government, and (Deputy CM and NCP president) Ajit Pawar tried to save Kokate. But he has to go," Raut said.

The opposition, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), has been demanding the ouster of Mahayuti ministers, primarily Shiv Sena Ministers Sanjay Rathod, Sanjay Shirsat and Yogesh Kadam.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said that just shifting Kokate from the agriculture ministry is unacceptable.