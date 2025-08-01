Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Cong MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly election. Manickam Tagore submitted the adjournment motion and sought an emergency discussion on SIR, describing it as "mass disenfranchisement of 65 lakh voters in Bihar - deliberate assault on the constitution and democracy by the Modi government using the Election Commission."...Read More
The INDIA bloc parties, in a unanimous decision at their meeting on Thursday, resolved to intensify their protests against the ongoing SIR both inside and outside Parliament. The INDIA bloc's protest comes as the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls of Bihar on Friday.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Multiple adjournment and Rule 267 notices have been submitted in both houses of the Parliament by INDIA bloc parties demanding discussion on SIR issue in Bihar, PTI quoted sources as saying.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: MPs from the INDIA bloc parties will protest in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament at 10.30 am on Friday, demanding a discussion on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
