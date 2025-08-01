Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Cong MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly election. Manickam Tagore submitted the adjournment motion and sought an emergency discussion on SIR, describing it as "mass disenfranchisement of 65 lakh voters in Bihar - deliberate assault on the constitution and democracy by the Modi government using the Election Commission."...Read More

Meanwhile, the MPs from the opposition INDIA bloc will protest in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament on Friday at 10.30 am, demanding a discussion in both Houses on SIR in Bihar.

The INDIA bloc parties, in a unanimous decision at their meeting on Thursday, resolved to intensify their protests against the ongoing SIR both inside and outside Parliament. The INDIA bloc's protest comes as the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls of Bihar on Friday.