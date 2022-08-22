Home / India News / Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till September 5

Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till September 5

india news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 11:27 AM IST

On August 8, Sanjay Raut was sent to 14-day judicial custody which ended on Monday. A special PMLA court extended his judicial custody till September 5.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam has been extended till September 5.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam has been extended till September 5. On August 8, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody which ended on Monday and the special PMLA court extended the custody till September 5. At present, the Shiv Sena MP is lodged at the Arthur Road jail.

In the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam, ED claimed that Sanjay Raut and his family were the direct beneficiaries of 1.06 crore of the 112 crore received by Pravin Raut from real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited. Of this, 13.94 lakh was shown to have been received by Varsha Raut, Sanjay Raut’s wife, as returns on her investment of 5,625 in Avani Infrastructure, a firm floated in the name of Pravin Raut’s wife, Madhuri.

Before his arrest, the 60-year-old Sena leader was questioned by the ED in connection with the case. He was arrested on August 1 after he missed two summons from the agency during the monsoon session of Parliament.

In jail, Sanjay Raut has been been allowed home food. His wife has also been questioned in connection with the case after Sanjay Raut's arrest.

    HT News Desk

sanjay raut
