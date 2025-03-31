Sanoj Mishra, director linked to Maha Kumbh viral girl Monalisa's film debut, arrested in rape case

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who gave Maha Kumbh Mela viral sensation Monalisa a chance in his upcoming film, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in connection with a rape case, news agency ANI reported. The case came up after a 28-year-old woman accused Mishra of sexually assaulting her multiple times over four years.

His arrest came after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail application. On March 30, 2024, the 45-year-old director was taken into custody by Delhi Police following intelligence gathering and technical surveillance. Mishra was taken into custody by Nabi Karim Police Station following his arrest. He resides in Mumbai with his family.

Who filed the case?

The case came up after a 28-year-old woman accused Mishra of sexually assaulting her multiple times over four years. She, an aspiring film actress, claimed they were in a live-in relationship in Mumbai during this period. She further alleged that Mishra coerced her into undergoing three abortions.

In her police statement, the woman also accused Mishra of going back on his promise to marry her. The woman, however, later claimed she was never coerced and the accused was framed.

According to the Delhi Police, an FIR was registered on March 6, 2024, under various sections, including rape, assault, forced miscarriage, and criminal intimidation. The complainant reiterated her allegations in a statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Investigators gathered medical evidence related to the alleged abortions from Muzaffarnagar. The incident that prompted the complaint took place on February 18, 2025, when Mishra allegedly took the woman to Hotel Shiva in Nabi Karim.

He is accused of engaging in physical relations with her during this visit before abandoning her, which led her to file a police complaint. Mishra's arrest followed the Delhi High Court's rejection of his bail plea after reviewing the case.

Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, who gained widespread attention during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, is set to play a key role in the upcoming film The Diary of Manipur. Directed by Sanoj Mishra, known for The Diary of West Bengal, the film is expected to generate considerable interest.

Monalisa, who spent years selling garlands at Kila Ghat along the tranquil Narmada River, saw her life take a dramatic turn after a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands during Mahakumbh.

(With ANI inputs)