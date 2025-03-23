Menu Explore
Ludhiana: FIR against 25-year-old for sexually assaulting minor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 23, 2025 05:30 AM IST

According to the minor’s father, they were sleeping at their home on March 13 when they heard his daughter crying; as they rushed upstairs to check, they found the accused fleeing out of his daughter’s room, adding that the accused scaled the compound’s walls

The police booked a 25-year-old man for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl after barging into her house in Haidar Nagar village in Koom Kalan, officials said on Saturday.

The accused had been harassing the girl for the past few days and stalked her when she travelled between school and home. (HT Photo)
The accused had been harassing the girl for the past few days and stalked her when she travelled between school and home. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of the same village. The FIR was registered after a statement by the minor’s father.

According to the complainant, they were sleeping at their home on March 13 when they heard his daughter crying. As they rushed upstairs to check, they found the accused fleeing out of his daughter’s room, the complainant said, adding that the accused scaled the compound’s walls.

He said his daughter told him that the accused had been harassing her for the past few days and stalked her when she travelled between school and home.

She added that the accused suddenly entered her room when she was sleeping and touched her inappropriately.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 74, 78, 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Koom Kalan police station.

He said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

