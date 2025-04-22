Menu Explore
Sanskriti Trivedy, who got 17th rank, has a message for UPSC exam aspirants

ByAditya Nath Jha
Apr 22, 2025 10:25 PM IST

Sanskriti Trivedy, who secured the 17th rank in the UPSC’s Civil Services Examination 2024, said this was her sixth attempt

JAMUI: Sanskriti Trivedy hit the headlines in 2023 when she cleared the Civil Services Examination, secured the 352 rank and still declared that she will appear in the examination again. On Tuesday, she was again making the headlines, this time after getting the 17th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Sanskriti Trivedy said she was not happy with her previous rank and appeared for the UPSC examination again to improve her rank (Photo: YouTube/ForumIAS Official)
Sanskriti Trivedy said she was not happy with her previous rank and appeared for the UPSC examination again to improve her rank (Photo: YouTube/ForumIAS Official)

Trivedy, who is currently undergoing training for the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), the service allocated to her, said he studied in Jharkhand’s Ranchi where her father was posted and later came to Delhi University for her higher studies.

“This is my sixth attempt and earlier I secured a 352nd rank and currently I am undergoing training in IDAS,” she told HT over phone.

“I am a native of Jamui town in Bihar but I studied in Ranchi as my father was posted there,” she said.

Trivedy said she was not happy with her previous rank “and hence carried on with well planned studies with more dedication and hard work. I am happy that I emerged successful.”

“It was not easy for me to carry on my preparations along with training but I was determined and it finally paid off,” she said, crediting her parents for her success.

“My parents have been inspiring me and whenever I had any doubt in my mind, they helped me,” she said.

Her optional papers in the examination were Political Science & International Relations (PSIR).

Trivedy asked other civil service aspirants to keep working hard. “Focus on your syllabus and do your work with honesty and integrity and have faith in God, success will come to you in the long run.”

Apart from Sanskriti Trivedy, district programme officer (DPO) Paras Kumar and Isha Rani, daughter of senior lawyer Prasidh Narayan Singh have also cleared the UPSC civil services examination. While Paras Kumar secured AIR 269, Isha Rani secured AIR 384.

Paras Kumar credited his success in the exam to regular studies and time management. “Once you decide , carry on till the goal is reached,” he said.

