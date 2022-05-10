Tributes pour in for Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma who died aged 84, PM says 'I fondly remember...'

Tributes poured in for Indian music composer and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who passed away on Tuesday aged 84. The renowned musician, who breathed his last in Mumbai, had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the past six months and was on dialysis.

Paying tribute to the Santoor maestro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that our cultural world is poorer without him.

“Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also extended condolences to the family of Pandit Shiv Kumar, saying his demise “impoverishes our cultural world”

“Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences,” Banerjee tweeted.

Sharma was due to perform in Bhopal next week.

"He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active," PTI quoted the family source as saying.

The Jammu-born musician, also a Padma Vibhushan recipient, is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

"The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti," sarod player Amjad Ali Khan tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

