Sarbananda Sonowal lays foundation stone for Assam Agitation martyrs’ memorial

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:35 IST

Thirty five years after the signing of the Assam Accord that marked the end of a six-year agitation against Bangladeshi immigrants, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a memorial for 855 people who lost their lives in that stir.

The Swahid Smarak and Swahid Udyan (martyrs memorial and park) are being constructed in a 98 ‘bigha’ plot at Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati.

In Assam, December 10 is marked as Swahid Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) to mark the death of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the agitation in 1979 in Bhabanipur.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sonowal said the memorial and the park would preserve the legacy of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Assam and it will inspire future generations.

“If we are to showcase our identity and heritage, we must preserve our history. The state government’s initiative to build the memorial would highlight the valour and commitment of the Assam Agitation martyrs for protection of Assamese identity,” the CM said.

Sonowal also took part in the state-level Swahid Diwas programme at Khanapara in the office premises of the Assam Accord implementation department and launched the first volume of a four-part Data Book on the Assam Agitation.

Several senior ministers, MPs, MLAs, bureaucrats and police officials attended the functions.