IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sars-Cov-2 virus mutation worry grows for vaccines
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sars-Cov-2 virus mutation worry grows for vaccines

: A particular mutation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus is established to lower the efficacy for vaccines, the results announced by Novavax on Thursday and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Friday showed, reinforcing concerns that the inoculations may need to be updated to fight these new variants
READ FULL STORY
By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:04 AM IST

: A particular mutation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus is established to lower the efficacy for vaccines, the results announced by Novavax on Thursday and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Friday showed, reinforcing concerns that the inoculations may need to be updated to fight these new variants.

The results also appear to reinforce the notion that vaccines that elicit higher immunogenicity – measured as antibody titers -- could be leading to higher efficacy. These insights are crucial as countries strike deals and prioritise different vaccines, particularly as they race to stay ahead of the coronavirus’s evolution.

The mutation particularly worrying experts is known as E484 and occurs in the spike protein, the component of the virus used to enter target cells. It has been found in two widely spreading variants – the B.1.351 in South Africa and P.1 in Brazil.

Novavax, which said its dose was 96% effective in preventing disease with the older variant, said the efficacy dropped to 60% in a small trial in South Africa where B.1.351 accounted for most infections. In the case of the J&J-Janssen dose too, the efficacy rate was 57% (for the SA strain) compared to 72% in the US, where infections were with the older variant.

“Novavax initiated development of new constructs against the emerging strains in early January and expects to select ideal candidates for a booster and/or combination bivalent vaccine for the new strains in the coming days. The company plans to initiate clinical testing of these new vaccines in the second quarter of this year,” the company said in a statement, confirming that it had started work on updating the dose.

On January 25, Moderna became the first to begin work to account for the new mutation, after reporting that it had seen a drop in immunogenicity in lab tests when the South African variant was used.

“We now know that there is some loss in vaccine efficacy, down to around the 50%-60% level,” said John P Moore, leading virologist and professor at Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medicine over email. “But that’s not zero, and a year ago we would have settled for a 50%-60 % effective vaccine,” he added.

“The low efficacy of the Novavax vaccine candidate against the B.1.351 is concerning. However, the data is also reassuring in many ways. First, the vaccine itself worked very well against the ’old’ Sars-CoV-2 variants and the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant… And, vaccine efficacy against B.1.351 seemed markedly reduced, but still present. This was against symptomatic disease in general. It is very likely, that the efficacy against severe disease is much higher,” said Florian Krammer, professor of microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, in a series of tweets on Friday.

The results by J&J and Novavax also showed that vaccines that led to significantly higher volumes of antibody when compared to people who recovered appear to be showing higher efficacy rates. For instance, the three vaccines that reported manifolds more antibody titre levels – Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax (see box) – had efficacy rates in the mid 90s.

In comparison, the single-dose J&J-Janssen vaccine and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – both of which showed antibody levels comparable to a natural infection – had lower efficacy rates.

Experts have said that while higher efficacy rates are better, those with lower ones will still be able to protect from severe disease or death.

Speaking in the context of J&J’s lower apparent efficacy, Moore said: “Look, a year ago, we are all hoping for efficacy in the 60-70% range. The mRNA and now Novavax data have spoiled us, as we now ‘expect’ 90-95%… Lesser efficacy will still be useful.”

But, he added, “there are going to be complications — what will the public want/expect/use? Will there be controversies there? And infected vaccine recipients may be a problem area for generating resistant variants.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.(Ajay Agarwal/HT File Photo)
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.(Ajay Agarwal/HT File Photo)
india news

After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Madras HC.(ANI PHOTO.)
File photo: Madras HC.(ANI PHOTO.)
india news

'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Meerut: Farmers from across western Uttar Pradesh poured into the Government Inter College (GIC) grounds in Muzaffarnagar on Friday in a show of strength after a government crackdown on protests against three agriculture laws led the region’s most prominent farm leader, Rakesh Tikait, to issue an emotional appeal for support
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Rakesh Tikait, to whom the Delhi Police issued a notice asking him to explain why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26, is himself a former Delhi Police constable
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sars-Cov-2 virus mutation worry grows for vaccines

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:04 AM IST
: A particular mutation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus is established to lower the efficacy for vaccines, the results announced by Novavax on Thursday and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Friday showed, reinforcing concerns that the inoculations may need to be updated to fight these new variants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Two more developers of coronavirus vaccines announced on Friday that their doses were effective in preventing Covid-19, adding to the world’s arsenal to fight the pandemic with at least one of them – Novavax – likely to be widely available in India by the summer if all goes to plan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which was boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, PM Modi said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future. (PTI PHOTO).
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which was boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, PM Modi said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister was referring to the 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though India, Bangladesh and Nepal have ratified the pact, unless protocols are finalised, the agreement can’t be implemented.(AFP File Photo)
Though India, Bangladesh and Nepal have ratified the pact, unless protocols are finalised, the agreement can’t be implemented.(AFP File Photo)
india news

India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala((File photo))
VK Sasikala((File photo))
india news

Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much needed faith of this community in our system," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.(Bloomberg)
Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much needed faith of this community in our system," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.(Bloomberg)
india news

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:53 PM IST
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, he said the staff of the education department, especially teachers, played a huge role in containing the pandemic through their on-field work, including maintenance of containment zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
india news

‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws

By Vinod Sharma, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
india news

Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian projected an 11% growth for 2021-22, aided by V-shaped recovery and a 7.7% contraction for the current year. It also projects a lower 6.8% growth in 2022-23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
india news

New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Chidambaram also pointed out the "best decision" of the Centre. "The best decision taken by the government is the decision not to print the Economic Survey." he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP