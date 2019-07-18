Saravana Bhavan owner Rajagopal, serving life term for murder, dies in Chennai hospital

Saravana Bhavan restaurant chain owner P Rajagopal (72) died in a Chennai hospital on Thursday, two days after he was shifted from jail where he was serving life term for murdering his employee.

The Madras High Court had on Tuesday allowed Rajagopal to seek treatment at a private hospital for several health issues. A division bench of Justice M M Sundaresh and Justice M Nirmal Kumar gave the order on a petition filed by Rajagopal’s son R Saravanan.

According to doctors who were treating Rajagopal, the convict’s health was deteriorating since Saturday. “Since Rajagopal has diabetes, hypertension and kidney-related issues, he is critical now. As his kidneys are failing, he is admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and on the ventilator support,” P Ramesh, Resident Medical Officer, Stanley Government Medical College had said.

The murder for which Rajagopal, known as India’s ‘dosa king’ was convicted dates back to 2001. He wanted marry his employee Prince Santhakumar’s wife Jeevajyothi who would have been his third wife. However, Jeevajyothihad rejected the restaurant owner’s advances. Rajagopal then ordered Santhakumar’s murder.

A Sessions Court found Rajagopal as guilty and awarded 10 years of imprisonment in 2004. When Rajagopal appealed against the judgment, the HC increased the punishment by changing it to a life-term conviction in 2009.

Though Rajagopal sought relief from the Supreme Court, it upheld the high court order in March. While he was scheduled to surrender on July 7, Rajagopal petitioned the SC to give him more time. However, the SC rejected his plea and directed him to surrender immediately.

