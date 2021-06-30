Sasikala booked over ‘threat’ to aiadmk leader

An FIR has been registered against VK Sasikala at a police station in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district based on a complaint filed by AIADMK’s former law minister C V Shanmugam that he received death threats from her supporters.

Sasikala, the close aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has been booked under four sections 506(1), 507, 109 under the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“He (Shanmugam) filed a complaint a week ago that he received around 500 calls threatening him with death,” said DCP V Ganesan. “We are tracking all the call details and we will issue a summons soon.”