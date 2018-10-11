Sasikala demands repeal of AIADMK bylaw that scrapped general secretary post

V K Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, has demanded the repeal of the AIADMK bylaw that scrapped the party’s all-powerful general secretary post done in August 2017 by the current leadership duo of E Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam.

In an application filed before the Delhi high court and the election commission, she sought quashing of the bylaws changed by the EPS-OPS duo that rendered the top post obsolete.

Her counsel, advocate Raja Sendoor Pandian said Sasikala is the general secretary of AIADMK. “EPS and OPS are not the authorised persons to change the bylaws of AIADMK. So, we filed petitions before Delhi high court and election commission.”

However, Panneerselvam, who is now the joint coordinator of the party and deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, dismissed the demand, saying Sasikala and her family members were no longer members of the party and should not interfere in its internal matters.

“A few people are saying that Sasikala and her family are members of AIADMK. Sasikala, (her nephew) TTV Dhinakaran and their family members are not members of AIADMK. They are not supposed to talk about intra-party affairs of AIADMK,” he said.

The plea in Delhi HC came in response to a petition filed by rebel AIADMK leader K C Palanisamy last year, seeking election for the post of general secretary.

The party’s current leadership (EPS-OPS) had filed a petition on Wednesday for quashing K C Palanisamy’s plea, citing that he was not a member of AIADMK now.

Soon after Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, Sasikala had taken over as the ruling AIADMK’s general secretary and staked claim to become the chief minister of the state.

However, Panneerselvam, who was holding the chief minister’s post then, rebelled and split the party. In the meantime, a court ruling in a disproportionate assets case forced Sasikala behind the bars.

She installed E Palanisamy as the CM, but the latter, faced with low numbers in a floor test, did a volte-face and got Panneerselvam and his faction to back him, while ousting Sasikala and her kin.

Subsequently, E Palanisamy made O Panneerselvam the deputy CM of the state. The two then conducted a general council meeting of the AIADMK in August 2017 and scrapped the general secretary’s post. OPS was elected the coordinator and EPS became the joint-coordinator.

While the duo has maintained their hold over the party for some time, Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran launched his own party called Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Counsel Pandian argued that AMMK is not a party and not registered with the EC.

“AMMK is just a splinter group of AIADMK. Dhinakaran and Sasikala have not registered that with the EC. However, they will take future decisions based on the outcome of the judgment,” he noted, and demanded that election be held for the post of general secretary.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 20:08 IST