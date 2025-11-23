Puttaparthi , Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the life and legacy of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba continues to inspire millions and millions across the world because of his great preachings. Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings more relevant in present situations of uncertainty, conflict: Vice Prez

In today's global environment marked by uncertainty, conflict and stress, Baba's teachings have become more relevant than ever, he said.

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, he further said the Guru taught eternal values of love all, serve all, help ever, hurt never and these guiding principles shaped every initiative he undertook and every life he touched.

Sai Baba dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of humanity, transcending boundaries of caste, religion, class and nationality, the vice president said.

"In today's global environment marked by uncertainty, conflict and stress, Bhagawan Sathya Sai Baba's teachings have become more relevant than ever. When we all embrace selfless service and moral responsibility, we strengthen not just our institutions but the very soul of our society," Radhakrishnan said.

God is one. No religion can divide society. That is the greatest preaching of Sai Baba. His work and life exemplify true spirituality. He is inseparable from daily life, emerging through compassion, service and the sincerity of our actions, the vice president said.

The Sri Sathya Sai Baba's central trust continues to carry forward the good legacy and work of Baba, transforming the country's countless lives through its initiatives in health care, education and social welfare.

The vice president said he had the great opportunity to participate in the convocation of the Sathya Sai Baba University on Saturday, where education is totally free, which is perhaps the only institution to do so.

Heaping praise on the Sathya Sai’s trust’s initiatives, he said the mobile rural health services being run successfully by this trust have become a vital lifeline for communities in remote areas.

The renovation work of Telugu Ganga project, which aimed at providing drinking water to Chennai from Andhra Pradesh, was contributed by Sathya Sai Baba.

He is the only saint in the whole world to visit former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's house.

"That shows that love and affection have no policies. Love and affection will win hearts. The service is the only thing which will bring the people together and today both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are having a very close relationship because of Sathya Sai Baba's great contribution in regenerating the Telugu Ganga project," he said.

Chennai is getting water continuously today without any disturbance because of the great blessings of Sai Baba, he added.

Baba’s teachings, which earned him devotees even from foreign countries, rooted in the eternal values of truth, righteousness, peace, love and non-violence remain the basis of a harmonious and progressive society, Radhakrishnan said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.