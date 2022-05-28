Satish Maneshinde wants fresh probe in Rhea Chakraborty's case as NCB clears Aryan’s name

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs on cruise case, has sought a fresh probe into all three cases registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) involving Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The federal anti-narcotics bureau has exonerated Aryan of all charges in the case registered last year in which the star-son had spent over 20 days behind the bars. The case was led by then NCB’s Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede, who was later removed from his post following a major political uproar.

Chakraborty had also spent days in jail, besides being subjected to harsh media trials after actor Sushant Singh Rajpput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020. His death had led to a series of inquiries, including ones conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and an NCB probe into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Chakraborty's name got dragged in the cases due to her relation with Rajput.

Maneshinde, who also represented Chakraborty in the case, told a news portal that no drug was found on Rhea and the NCB’s case was based on Whatsapp chats. Speaking to India Today, he said, “There should be an inquiry in the Rhea Chakraborty and Showik (her brother) case as well. No drugs were found on them. No tests were done,” the top lawyer was quoted as saying in a report.

He further said the anti-drugs agency had troubled a lot of people over the last three years, and action needed to be taken against errant officials. “When the Aryan Khan case showed that a false case was made, which had continued since Rhea Chakraborty’s time, then a new investigation should be opened," he said.

Stating that all such cases handled by the NCB should be re-investigated, Maneshinde said Bollywood actors cannot take drugs as they have to remain fit and officials of the anti-narcotics agency were only maligning the stars to attain some popularity.

In September 2020, the NCB had arrested Chakraborty and her brother. Chakraborty was sent to Mumbai's Byculla women’s jail where she spent more than a month before being released on bail. Her brother spent over three months behind the bars before being granted bail.

Her personal belongings such as laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets were also seized during the investigation, which were returned after her bail.

In its charge sheet against Chakraborty, NCB has said she used to procure and finance narcotic substances for Rajput with the help of her brother Showik. The NCB further said Chakraborty took delivery of drugs at her residence. The actor has denied all the charges, through Maneshinde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON