Satya Pal Malik interview: Was ready to quit post to raise issues of farmers

Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik, who hails from western Uttar Pradesh, had been vociferously opposing the three contentious farm laws, repeatedly warning the Centre of its repercussions.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the laws on Friday, the governor on Saturday told HT’s Sunita Aron that the Centre will also have to relent on the farmers’ demand on minimum support price (MSP). Edited excerpts:

While holding a constitutional position, you were opposing the government on the farm laws? Do you think it was proper?

People actually don’t understand constitutional rights and obligations. In no way a constitutional position compels you to seal your lips. Even ex-president Dr Rajendra Prasad, despite holding a constitutional position, opposed former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s Hindu Code Bill. There are many such instances when presidents have refused to be a rubber stamp. Thus, there is no restriction even on governors to air their views concerning public welfare. In any way, I was ready to relinquish my post, if so required, to raise a burning issue that harshly impacted the farming community.

Are we living in an era of reforms? Then why so much opposition to agriculture reforms when there is also a view that the farm laws would have helped the farmers in the long run?

No, I come from the same community and fully understand the issues involved. Yeh kisan ki zameen ko hathiyane ka mudda tha ( It was an issue of forcibly capturing the land of the farmers). Now, after the withdrawal of the farm laws, the farmers will feel safe.

Does it seem your voice reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Yes, I am very thankful to the Prime Minister for taking a decision in the farmers’ interest at an appropriate time. I am equally grateful to farmers, who despite the hardships, kept their year-long agitation peaceful.

The issues are settled although some farmers are reiterating their demand for legal sanctity to MSP.

The crux of the issue remains unresolved. Legal sanctity for MSP was their main demand and I don’t think the farmers would relent or call off their agitation till that is done.

MSP was given some time in the late 1960s. Don’t you think some reforms are required over a period of time?

Despite the MSPs, farmers still have to do large-scale distress selling of their crop. Once the MSP is legalised, at least price protection will be guaranteed.

You have been in touch with people in power as well as the farmers. Will you again initiate a dialogue on MSP?

No, not immediately. Akalmand ko ishara hi kafi hota hai (hints are enough for intelligent people). The government will have to eventually concede to their demand on MSP also.

Did the government have an option to give MSP sanctity instead of rolling back the laws?

Yes, the government had the option and it also knew nothing short of that would be acceptable to farmers. The farmers will not end their strike till they get their MSP.

Why did the Prime Minister take one year to withdraw the bills?

As Gujarat chief minister, Narendra Modi always favoured MSP but after his shift from Gujarat to New Delhi, his views changed.

What changed his views?

I don’t want to define the reasons.

Do you think BJP would now harvest votes in the impending UP elections?

Yes, to some extent in West UP, as it would temper down the farmers’ anger and animosity against the BJP. In the rest of UP, there are other issues that the party will confront like Hathras, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, et al.

Are you planning to return to active politics?

No, I plan to write books.