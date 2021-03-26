IND USA
Home / India News / 'Satyagraha' ends injustice, arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Corner Meeting at Alleppey Town, in Alappuzha District on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Satyagraha' ends injustice, arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh

  • Farmers are observing 'Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:55 AM IST

Extending support to farmers observing 'Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance.

"India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. The movement should be in national interest and peaceful," Gandhi tweeted.

Farmers are observing 'Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws.

The bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm.

Roads and trains will be blocked and services are expected to remain suspended, except for ambulance and other essential services.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

rahul gandhi bharat bandh protests
