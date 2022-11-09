‘Satyamev Jayate’: Sanjay Raut's brother as Sena MP gets bail in Patra Chawl scam case

Sandip Raut - the brother of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut - on Wednesday hailed the Rajya Sabha MP's bail in the Patra Chawl scam case. Stating he had always been '100 percent confident' about Raut's release, Sandip said the family's Diwali celebration would begun today. He also claimed that his brother's arrest had been carried out 'deliberately'.

"These are tears of joy. Our Diwali begins today. Satyamev Jayate! We were 100 percent confident that (he will be released), he had done nothing wrong. All of this was done deliberately," Sandip Raut was quoted by news agency ANI.

A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Mumbai allowed Raut's bail application to stand - after the additional solicitor general sought a stay so the Enforcement Directorate could appeal the order at the Bombay High Court.

Raut's lawyers said they would try to complete the formalities as soon as possible - hopefully by Wednesday evening - to facilitate the Sena strongman's release.

The court, meanwhile, also granted bail to the Raut's associate Pravin Raut, who is a co-accused, and imposed a bail bond of ₹2 lakh for each of them.

Raut was arrested on July 31 in connection with a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.