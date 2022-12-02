Home / India News / Satyendar Jain met wife at ‘restricted places’ in Tihar: Report

Satyendar Jain met wife at ‘restricted places’ in Tihar: Report

Published on Dec 02, 2022 10:37 AM IST

A report of a committee, formed by the L-G, claims Satyendar Jain used the jail account cards of other inmates to buy fruits for himself. The Delhi government has questioned the validity of the report and the inquiry committee.

The inquiry committee in its report claimed Satyendar Jain frequently held 'court' in his room with co-accused in the money laundering case in which he was arrested.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A report of the inquiry committee formed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena claimed that apart from massage and outside food, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain received many special services in Tihar Jail, which violated the jail rules. The Delhi government, however, dismissed the report and questioned its validity as they asked whether the L-G had the power to set up this committee, news agency PTI reported. Read | ‘Have cooperated with probe’: Jain moves Delhi High Court for bail

Here are the main findings of the report:

1. The inmate who was seen giving a massage to the minister in the leaked CCTV footage is Rinku. In another footage, Satyendar Jain was served a plate of food. Manish, another inmate, brought that plate. Both Rinku and Manish are accused of raping minors, the report claimed. Read | ‘BJP video-making company,' says Kejriwal on latest jail footage of Satyendar Jain

2. After the first video came out, the committee members met Rinku who told them that he had no training in massage or physiotherapy and used to work as a mare supplier to wedding events.

3. Jail officials also pressurised other inmates to provide services to Jain, it claimed.

4. Satyendar Jain "frequently" met his wife and other family members at "restricted placed" in jail with the "collusion" of senior prison officials, the report said.

5. Between September 16 and October 13, there were eight meetings between Jain and his wife and other family members, the report claimed.

6. Satyendar Jain used the jail account cards of other inmates to buy fruits, food and other items, the report said adding that these cards were recharged by the warden and other inmates.

7. Jain held court in his room with co-accused Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Sanjay Gupta and Raman Bhuraria, it claimed.

