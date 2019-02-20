Saudi Crown Prince in India LIVE updates: Mohammed bin Salman receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salma arrived in India Tuesday a day after his visit to Pakistan . The Crown Prince had flown back to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan before coming to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday broke protocol to personally receive the Saudi prince and welcomed him with a warm hug at the Palam airport. The Crown Prince is on his first visit to India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the first state visit of the Saudi Crown Prince marks a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries.

10:30 am IST Want India-Saudi relation is maintained: Saudi Crown Prince Saudi prince Salman who relieved a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan said, “We want to be sure that this relation is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries. With the leadership of the President and the PM, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia & India.”



