Search
Thu, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Say we are trying to learn’: Ajit Pawar speaks out amid assault cases over Marathi row

ByMajid Alam
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 11:22 pm IST

Ajit Pawar called for caution over 'Marathi row', suggesting that those who don't know Marathi should tell "that they are trying to learn the language."

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday weighed in on the ongoing language row in the state, amid a spate of assaults against non-Marathi-speaking migrants for not speaking the language.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar addresses the party workers during a felicitation programme in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)(Amit Sharma)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar addresses the party workers during a felicitation programme in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)(Amit Sharma)

Pawar urged caution on the issue, suggesting that those unfamiliar with Marathi should convey that they are making efforts to learn it.

The remarks come even as an attendant at a Nanded bus stop was reportedly assaulted by MNS workers for ‘not speaking in Marathi.’

“There are people who live in Maharashtra but don’t speak Marathi fluently. Still, they should say, ‘We respect the language. Our mother tongue may be Hindi or English, but we are trying to learn Marathi.’ Even saying this much can help avoid trouble,” Pawar told reporters.

“But sometimes people react by saying, ‘I won’t speak,’ and that approach doesn’t work. One should also consider the views of locals,” he added.

Pawar's statement comes amid a language row in Maharashtra with some opposition parties resisting the "imposition of Hindi" in the state. Recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers have been involved in several incidents where non-Marathi Hindi speakers have been assaulted for not speaking in Marathi.

In Nanded, the attendant was assaulted by MNS workers, who punched and slapped him for allegedly insulting the Marathi language. In a separate incident, MNS workers forcibly removed Gujarati signboards of several hotels along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Thane and Palghar districts on Thursday, demanding Marathi signage.

Speaking on the language row, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a language cannot be a means of discord and a Marathi person can never be narrow-minded on such issues.

"Language is a means of communication, but never of discord. Mother tongue is important. Every Marathi person is proud of the Marathi language. Insistence on Marathi is natural and justified, but we should also respect other Indian languages," Fadnavis said while speaking at JNU in New Delhi.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Say we are trying to learn’: Ajit Pawar speaks out amid assault cases over Marathi row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On