e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

SBI cuts lending rates for 6th time; deposits rates down 25bps

“In view of the festival season and extending the benefits to customers across all segments, we have reduced our MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors,” the bank said in a statement.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The marginal cost of funds-based lending (MCLR) would be effective from October 10, the revision in savings bank deposits rates will be from November 1, the bank said in a statement.
The marginal cost of funds-based lending (MCLR) would be effective from October 10, the revision in savings bank deposits rates will be from November 1, the bank said in a statement.(Photo: Mint )
         

The State Bank Group on Wednesday revised its marginal cost of funds-based lending (MCLR) rates by a marginal 10 basis points across all tenors but steeply revised down the pricing on savings deposits under Rs 1 lakh by a 25 bps to 3.25 percent.

This is the sixth reduction in the lending rates by the largest lender since April.

While the MCLR reduction is effective October 10, the revision in savings bank deposits rates will be from November 1, the bank said in a statement.

The one-year MCLR, to which all the lending rates, barring those retail loans linked to the repo rate since October 1, are linked to, is set at 8.05 percent as against 8.15 per cent earlier.

“In view of the festival season and extending the benefits to customers across all segments, we have reduced our MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank further said in view of the adequate liquidity in the system, it has also revised interest rate on savings bank deposits (with balances up to Rs 1 lakh) from 3.50 percent to 3.25 percent effective November 1.

SBI. which controls a fifth of the system, has also slashed its retail term deposits and bulk term deposits rates by 10 bps and 30 bps respectively for one-year to less than two-years effective October 10.

MCLR reduction follows a 25 bps cut in the repo rate by RBI last week. But the effective rate reduction is still way behind the RBI cuts, which has in five successive actions lowered the repo rates to a decadal low of 5.15 percent.

The bank has also adopted repo rate as the external benchmark for all floating rate loans for MSMEs, and retail products like housing and auto loans from October 1. In July, SBI had introduced floating rate home loans.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 15:36 IST

tags
top news
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Oct 09, 2019 15:38 IST
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Oct 09, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 13:24 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:42 IST
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 15:21 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News