SBI relaunches Aadhaar-based online savings account opening facility

The ‘insta savings bank account’ will offer a complete paperless and instant digital savings account opening with just PAN and Aadhaar number, the bank said in a release.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:17 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by:Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
The bank will issue basic personalised RuPay ATM-cum-debit card to all the new account holders of insta saving bank accounts.(Mint)
         

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday relaunched its Aadhaar-based instant digital savings account facility for customers who want to open an online account using the Yono platform.

Yono is the lender’s integrated banking and lifestyle platform.

The ‘insta savings bank account’ will offer a complete paperless and instant digital savings account opening with just PAN and Aadhaar number, the bank said in a release.

“This account has all the features that would provide our potential customers a convenient, hassle-free and paperless banking experience without visiting the bank branch,” SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

The bank will issue basic personalised RuPay ATM-cum-debit card to all the new account holders of insta saving bank accounts.

To open account, customers need to download the Yono app, enter their PAN and Aadhaar details, submit one-time password, and fill other relevant details, the release said.

Nomination facility is also available for account holders along with SMS alerts and SBI’s missed call service.

Once the process is completed, the account holder will get his/her account activated instantly and can start transacting immediately.

Customers will have the flexibility to upgrade to full KYC (Know Your Customer) account by visiting their nearest SBI branch within one year’s time.

