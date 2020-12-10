SC allows other courts to deal with BCCI, cricketing associations

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:04 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted its year-long stay and allowed other courts in the country to also adjudicate issues relating to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), state cricket associations and clubs.

In March 2019, the top court had appointed senior advocate PS Narasimha as the amicus curiae and sought his assistance in resolving disputes of the cricketing bodies through meetings and mediation. At that time, the court had restrained all other tribunals and courts from entertaining or proceeding with any matter pertaining to BCCI or any state cricket association till reports on resolution of disputes are submitted by Narasimha.

On Wednesday, an SC bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, took note of the relevant reports submitted by the amicus, and said that the restraining order can now be lifted to enable other tribunals and courts to decide the issues within their jurisdiction.

The bench thus modified the 2019 order, recording that the amicus has submitted that the process of mediation with various cricketing bodies are over now.

In terms of this order, the court also wrapped up more than two dozen applications filed by several bodies, including cricket associations of Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Bihar. The bench asked all these applicants to approach the suitable forum for adjudication of their contentions now that the interim order of restraint has been lifted.

While dealing with a clutch of other applications, it declined to entertain requests for either reviewing the terms of mediation or setting it aside. The order stated that the court has to repel all attempts at wriggling out of the mediation, undertaken by Narasimha with various bodies.

“Mr Narasimha had meetings with representatives of associations, clubs and the committee of administrators (CoA), BCCI. After a series of meetings, disputes between parties in these series of interlocutory applications have been resolved and signed minutes of meetings are also submitted,” pointed the court while refusing to admit pleas for modifications of the terms of settlements.

It also noted that the majority of state associations have complied with the Lodha Committee reforms, as accepted by the Supreme Court in 2018, following which elections have also been conducted. The bench said that taking note of these developments, the majority of the pending applications can be disposed of.

About other matters which required a hearing in view of possible contests by the opposite side, the bench said it would hear them in the third week of January.

The Supreme Court, in a string of orders since 2014, have revamped the BCCI and compelled all recognised cricketing associations in the country to adopt and implement the reforms recommended by Justice Lodha Committee.

Its orders had led to ouster of N Srinivasan as BCCI chairperson over conflict of interest following a probe into IPL betting and spot fixing scandal, besides dispensing with the inclusion of ministers and civil servants over 70 years of age as BCCI members.

The court also made it mandatory for all state associations to adopt the recommendations by the Lodha Committee to be able to continue as recognised associations with a right to vote in the BCCI polls apart from keep receiving funds from the apex cricketing body.