Tue, Oct 07, 2025
SC asks Election Commission to furnish details of excluded voters under Bihar SIR by Oct 9

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 03:31 pm IST

The apex court order comes a day after the EC announced the schedule for Bihar assembly elections, which is set to begin from November 6.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to furnish details of excluded voters during the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar by October 9.

The apex court order comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for Bihar assembly elections, which is set to begin from November 6.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the petitions challenging the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

During the hearing, the poll body said that no complaint or appeal has been filed till now by any excluded voters.

