SC cuts man’s jail term, makes point on liberty

The Supreme Court exists to answer the cry of the citizens whose liberty has been taken away and thus, no case is small for the highest court of the land, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said on Friday, ordering the immediate release of a man sentenced to a total of 18 years in jail under nine separate cases of electricity theft in Uttar Pradesh.

“It is in the seemingly small and routine matters involving grievances of citizens that issues of moment, both in jurisprudential and constitutional terms, emerge...The right to personal liberty is a precious and inalienable right recognised by the Constitution. In attending to such grievances, the Supreme Court performs a plain constitutional duty, obligation and function; no more and no less,” said the bench, which also comprised justice PS Narasimha.

The CJI’s strong pitch for the top court’s focus on liberty and rights comes two days after Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said in Parliament that the Supreme Court should not hear bail pleas when pendency of cases is high.

“If the Supreme Court starts hearing bail applications or frivolous PILs, it will cause lots of extra burden... More than 4 crore (40 million) cases are pending in trial courts where the government has a stake. We give money, support to create better infrastructure. But we have to ask the judiciary to ensure that only deserving people are given justice,” Rijiju said on Wednesday during a debate on a bill to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre.

But the CJI had a different view.

On Friday, he said: “If the Supreme Court were not to interfere in the matters of personal liberty, what are we here for? That is why when you sit here, no case is too small for the Supreme Court and no case is too big. We are here to answer the call of conscience and the cry for liberty of the citizens. That is why we are here. These are not one-off cases. When you sit here and burn the midnight oil, you realise everyday there is one case or another like that.”

Thge CJI emphasised that cases that may appear “small”, can involve the most important right of an individual – liberty.

While expressing “shock” at a man being ordered to remain behind bars for 18 years for the theft of power and some electrical equipment, justice Chandrachud was emphatic about the role of the Supreme Court. “People ask us why we take up small cases. Will it not in the breach of Article 21 (right to life and liberty) if do not answer the cry for liberty of our citizens? We have to answer the call of conscience.”

In its order, the bench recorded: “The facts of the present case provide another instance, a glaring one at that, indicating a justification for this court to exercise its jurisdiction as a protector of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty inhering in every citizen. If the court were not to do so, a serious miscarriage of justice of the nature which has emerged in the present case would be allowed to persist and the voice of a citizen whose liberty has been abrogated would receive no attention.”

The order added: “The history of this Court indicates that it is in the seemingly small and routine matters involving grievances of citizens that issues of moment, both in jurisprudential and constitutional terms, emerge. The intervention by this court to protect the liberty of citizens is hence founded on sound constitutional principles embodied in Part III (enumerating fundamental rights) of the Constitution. The right to personal liberty is a precious and inalienable right recognised by the Constitution.”

In the present case, the bench directed that the punishment of the petitioner convict run concurrently, which entails his immediate release from a jail in Bulandshahar. Under the nine separate cases, Iqram was handed down a jail term of two years each and the sentence was to run consecutively. As per the top court order on Friday, all the jail terms shall run at the same time. As Iqram has already spent more than three years behind bars, he is entitled to release immediately.

During the proceedings, the bench also took a grim view of the Allahabad high court’s indisposition to interfere with the jail term after Iqram filed a habeas corpus petition , contending the prison officials should compute his term of imprisonment concurrently.

“The high court ought to have intervened in the exercise of its jurisdiction by setting right the miscarriage of justice which would occur in the above manner, leaving the appellant to remain incarcerated for a period of 18 years in respect of his conviction and sentence in the nine sessions trials for offences essentially under the Electricity Act,” said the bench.

It added: “ All said and done, you cannot elevate an electricity theft case to murder.”

On Thursday, the minister further pinned the blame for the staggering pendency of cases on the vacancies in the judiciary while speaking in Rajya Sabha. Opening another front in the ongoing exchange of words between the judiciary and the executive on the judges’ selection mechanism, Rijiju said that the issue of vacancies and appointments in the higher judiciary would remain a challenge till a new system of appointments was created.

In 2014, the Union government passed the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) Act, setting up an alternative system for appointment of judges to constitutional courts. But in 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that the law was unconstitutional as it sought to tinker with the independence of the judiciary. The court’s pronouncement revived the collegium system – a method of judicial appointments evolved through three constitution bench judgments of the apex court between 1981 and 1998.

The last two months have witnessed a tussle between the judiciary and the executive over the selection of judges for the constitutional courts through the collegium system. At different occasions over this period, Rijiju has strongly criticised the collegium system, calling it “opaque”, “alien to the Constitution” and the only system in the world where judges appoint people who are known to them.

On December 7, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also weighed in. In the course of his opening address after assuming the office of Rajya Sabha chairperson, Dhankhar said the Supreme Court’s 2015 judgment striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act was a “glaring instance” of “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”.

In an evident retort, On November 28, a bench, led by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, said the Centre cannot “frustrate the entire system” just because it is “unhappy” about its legislation on judicial appointments failing to pass the test of constitutionality. While hearing the case pertaining to delays in appointing judges, justice Kaul also disapproved of public stance by the government functionaries against the collegium system, and asked attorney general R Venkataramani to “advise them” to “exercise control”.

