New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by an advocate who sought a direction to the Centre to pay him ₹one crore as fee and expenses for filing six cases in 2018 to allegedly "save" then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. SC dismisses plea seeking ₹one crore as fee and expenses for filing cases to \"save\" former CJI

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the petition was "totally misconceived".

The top court was hearing the petition filed by Lucknow-based advocate Ashok Pandey challenging an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court in March last year.

The high court had dismissed his plea seeking a direction to the Centre to pay ₹one crore as fee and expenses for six cases which he had filed.

Pandey told the apex court that he had filed six cases to "defend" then CJI Misra.

The petitioner said he had incurred expenses of ₹2 lakh for litigation in those cases and he took money from his daughter for it.

"After making left and right all kinds of allegations against judges, why are you using the word honourable now," the CJI asked.

The petitioner referred to the January 2018 press conference by the then four senior-most judges of the apex court.

"Judges can't address a press conference against the chief justice and this was against the norms," he said.

The CJI observed, "You provided social service to the institution. Social service is always priceless. How can it be assessed at ₹one crore or two crore?"

The bench told the petitioner that he had done social service and if he wanted an appreciation, "we appreciate you for that".

It dismissed the plea challenging the high court order.

Before the high court, the petitioner had also challenged a July 2024 order passed by the Ministry for Law and Justice through which his claim for payment of ₹one crore as fee and expenses for filing six cases to allegedly save the then CJI was rejected.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.