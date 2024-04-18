SC extends businessman’s interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the five-week interim bail granted to businessman Abhishek Boinpally on March 20 in the Delhi excise policy case until May 8. The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta passed the order after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Boinpally, 36, mentioned the matter. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not object to the relief. “The interim bail granted on March 20 will continue till May 8,” said the bench.

Boinpally’s appeal against the Delhi high court order denying him regular bail in July last year is listed for May 8. Arrested in October 2022, Boinpally faces trial in the case along with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Boinpally is accused of influencing the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy and being part of the conspiracy for undue benefits to private liquor traders.

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Boinpally, who cited medical problems during his incarceration for it, while directing him to surrender his passport to the trial court and remain in Delhi except when travelling to his native Hyderabad. The court allowed the trial court to impose necessary bail conditions to ensure there was no hindrance to ED’s pending investigation.

Boinpally got bail from the trial court in the Central Bureau of Investigation in the matter. In November 2022, ED arrested him in connection with the money laundering probe relating to the same case. The ED has linked the proceeds of the crime of ₹105.55 crores to Boinpally, which he has denied claiming the link was based on uncorroborated statements of witnesses.

In his bail plea, Boinpally argued the trial in the ED case was yet to commence and the investigation against him is complete.