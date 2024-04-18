 SC extends businessman’s interim bail in Delhi excise policy case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SC extends businessman’s interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

ByAbraham Thomas
Apr 18, 2024 02:49 PM IST

Abhishek Boinpally, who was arrested in October 2022, faces trial in the case for allegedly influencing the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the five-week interim bail granted to businessman Abhishek Boinpally on March 20 in the Delhi excise policy case until May 8.

The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)
The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta passed the order after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Boinpally, 36, mentioned the matter. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not object to the relief. “The interim bail granted on March 20 will continue till May 8,” said the bench.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Boinpally’s appeal against the Delhi high court order denying him regular bail in July last year is listed for May 8. Arrested in October 2022, Boinpally faces trial in the case along with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Boinpally is accused of influencing the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy and being part of the conspiracy for undue benefits to private liquor traders.

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Boinpally, who cited medical problems during his incarceration for it, while directing him to surrender his passport to the trial court and remain in Delhi except when travelling to his native Hyderabad. The court allowed the trial court to impose necessary bail conditions to ensure there was no hindrance to ED’s pending investigation.

Boinpally got bail from the trial court in the Central Bureau of Investigation in the matter. In November 2022, ED arrested him in connection with the money laundering probe relating to the same case. The ED has linked the proceeds of the crime of 105.55 crores to Boinpally, which he has denied claiming the link was based on uncorroborated statements of witnesses.

In his bail plea, Boinpally argued the trial in the ED case was yet to commence and the investigation against him is complete.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / SC extends businessman’s interim bail in Delhi excise policy case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On