Supreme Court issues rules to curb illegal constructions

Mandating greater accountability from builders, authorities and even financial institutions, a bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on Tuesday directed that service providers, including electricity and water supply boards, must ensure that connections are granted only after verifying valid completion or occupation certificates, adding trade and business licenses should also be denied in unauthorised residential or commercial buildings. The top court further ordered that banks and financial institutions ought to verify completion or occupation certificates before sanctioning loans against buildings.

The bench delivered the significant judgment while upholding a demolition order against an illegal structure in Meerut, as it called for “iron hand” action against violations and warned that leniency in such cases would amount to “misplaced sympathy”.

“Delay in directing rectification of illegalities, administrative failure, regulatory inefficiency, cost of construction and investment, negligence, and laxity on the part of the authorities concerned cannot be used as a shield to defend action taken against illegal or unauthorized constructions,” stressed the bench.

Highlighting the far-reaching consequences of unauthorised constructions, the court said that they not only endanger the lives of occupants and nearby residents but also disrupt orderly urban development and harm the environment.

“Master plans or zonal development cannot be just individual-centric but must be devised keeping in mind the larger interest of the public and the environment,” noted the judgment, adding that unauthorised constructions strain public resources, including electricity, groundwater and access to roads, which are primarily meant for planned and authorised activities.

The bench expressed disapproval of state governments’ tendencies to regularise illegal constructions, terming such practices short-sighted and detrimental to long-term urban planning.

“The state governments often seek to enrich themselves through the process of regularization by condoning/ratifying the violations and illegalities. The State is unmindful that this gain is insignificant compared to the long-term damage it causes to the orderly urban development and irreversible adverse impact on the environment,” it lamented.

To ensure strict adherence to building laws and prevent future violations, the court laid out a set of directives. It directed that builders must provide an undertaking to ensure possession of buildings is handed over only after obtaining valid completion or occupation certificates. The court also ordered authorities to conduct periodic inspections at construction sites and maintain records to ensure compliance with approved plans. Further, the court directed service providers to supply electricity, water and other utilities only after verifying the validity of completion or occupation certificates.

The judgment emphasised the importance of timely action, stating that completion or occupation certificates should be issued without undue delay once authorities verify compliance. Any deviations must be rectified before such certificates are granted, and legal action should be taken against violators.

The bench also prohibited the issuance of trade or business licenses for unauthorised constructions, whether residential or commercial, and mandated that all development conforms to zonal plans and land use regulations. It called for stringent action against officials responsible for wrongful issuance of certificates or failure to enforce building laws.

The Supreme Court further instructed that any appeals or applications for regularization or rectification of deviations must be resolved within 90 days to prevent unnecessary delays. It cautioned that non-compliance with its directives would lead to contempt proceedings and possible prosecution.

“Unless the administration is streamlined and the persons entrusted with the implementation of the act are held accountable for their failure in performing statutory obligations, violations of this nature would go unchecked and become more rampant. If the officials are let scot-free, they will be emboldened and would continue to turn a Nelson’s eye to all the illegalities resulting in derailment of all planned projects and pollution, disorderly traffic, security risks etc,” it underscored.

The court ordered the judgment to be circulated to all high courts, chief secretaries of states, and local bodies to ensure its wide implementation.