Supreme Court moves to keep stray dogs out of its own corridors: ‘No food disposal in open’

A day after ordering the stray dogs round-up order for Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a circular mandating strict disposal of leftover food within the court complex to curb the risk of animal bites. Supreme Court on August 11 ordered the removal of tens of thousands of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, citing public safety concerns (AFP)

The internal communication cited a “significant” rise in the number of stray dogs spotted inside the apex court’s corridors and even in the lifts, according to a PTI news agency report.

“All leftover food items must be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. Under no circumstances should food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers,” the Supreme Court circular on disposable of edibles read.

“This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards. Your cooperation in implementing this directive is essential for the safety of all,” it added.

The Supreme Court, hearing a suo motu case over dog bites in Delhi-NCR on Monday, ordered relocation of all stray dogs of Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, saying that they be housed in shelters and not released back.

“If any person or organisation comes in way of picking up of stray dogs, action will be taken,” the Supreme Court said on Monday in a warning.

The bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan instructed Delhi authorities to create shelters for around 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks, noting that the number of such shelters would need to increase over time.

Animal protection bodies as well as several politicians flagged concerns over the Supreme Court order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, calling it "impractical, illogical, and illegal".

The India wing of the American animal rights animal protection organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) termed Supreme Court's order to send all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks as "impractical, illogical, and illegal".