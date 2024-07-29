SC notice to state government on PIL for structural audit of Bihar bridges
The PIL questioned the safety and longevity of the bridges in the state following floods and heavy rainfall during monsoon
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Bihar government on a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding a structural audit of all bridges in the state after ten bridges collapsed at regular intervals in recent months amid heavy downpours.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud issued notice on the PIL filed by lawyer Brajesh Singh seeking directions to the Bihar government to undertake a structural audit and set up an expert committee to identify bridges that can be strengthened or demolished based on the audit findings
The PIL filed last month raised concerns over ten bridges collapsing within 16 days following heavy rainfall in the state.
The bridges collapsed in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj districts.
The last incident occurred on July 4 just a day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar instructed the road construction and rural works departments to assess all old bridges in the state and identify those needing urgent repairs.
The PIL questioned the safety and longevity of the bridges in the state following floods and heavy rainfall during monsoon.
