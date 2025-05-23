SC pulls up police for not filing FIR in Kota student’s suicide case

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Kota Police for not registering a first information report (FIR) in the suicide case of a National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) last month, said officials, while directing the police to take up the matter with top level administrator. A 17-yr-old student had died by suicide on May 3. (ANI file photo)

The additional advocate general of Rajasthan government, Shiv Mangal Sharma, said, “The apex court on Friday summoned the concerned police officials and questioned them over not following the necessary directive of filing an FIR in the suicide cases. The court expressed also expressed a deep concern over the rising number of suicide cases of the coaching students in Kota.”

“Hence, the Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Kota Police for its failure to register an FIR in the recent suicide of a NEET aspirant in Rajasthan’s coaching hub and registering only the inquest against the dictum of Supreme Court in Amir Kumar Case Judgment,” he added.

Appearing on behalf of Rajasthan, AAG Sharma, meanwhile, assured the Court that the Kota police has already registered the Inquest and conducting investigation and an FIR would also be registered immediately in the case.

“We have also informed the division bench presided over by the Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already in place constituted by the state government to investigate all cases of unnatural student deaths and suicides in Rajasthan so to take these issues seriously,” said Sharma, “however, the court directed to take up the matter with the top level administration.”

According to police, the 17-year-old student, who died by suicide on May 3, was a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur but had been staying in Kota with his family at their own residence for the last few years.

This was the 14th such case in Kota while a total of 15 students preparing for NEET or JEE died by suicide in the city this year so far.

“She had been staying with his parents and a younger brother. The victim was also preparing for NEET at a prominent coaching centre of the city. She was also all set to take the exam next day,” said Arvind Bharadwaj, the station house officer of Kunadi police station.

The incident happened when she was preparing for his final NEET exam at the second floor of the residence while his family members were downstairs.

“At around 10pm, her father went upstairs to check on her and found her body. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead,” said Bharadwaj.

The officer said that no suicide note was also recovered from the victim while the body was sent for an autopsy at night.

“However, we usually take a complaint under 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in such suicide cases which has been done in this particular case as well. But no FIR was lodged. The family didn’t push for one either,” said Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, on May 6, the Supreme Court bench asked the Rajasthan police and West Bengal police to inform whether any FIR was lodged in the suicide cases by the NEET student in Kota and another engineering student in IIT Kharagpur.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the coaching institute of Kota, submitted a detailed report of the case on Friday.

